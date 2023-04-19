Finalisation of Capex Plan for Srinagar begins

Srinagar, Apr 19: In order to formulate the developmental works plan under DDC, BDC, PRI Grants for Year 2023-24 for Srinagar, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today held a meeting with members of DDC, BDC and Panchayats of District and concerned District Officers here.
Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Srinagar, Malik Aftab Ahmad and Vice Chairman, DDC, Bilal Ahmad were present on the occasion. At the outset, the meeting was apprised about the sector wise achievements during last fiscal-2022-23, besides the projects of vital importance completed within stipulated time. Physical and financial status of works under Area Development Programme(ADP) was also deliberated.
On the occasion, a threadbare discussion was held with regard to formulation of works plan under DDC/BDC/PRI Grants for Year 2023-24.
DC stressed on asset building and incorporating innovative programmes in Area Development Programme for the larger interest of the public. He also laid emphasis on establishing Composite Skill Development Centers, Computer Centres and Book Libraries at Panchayat Blocks.
The DC exhorted the PRI representatives to take up projects of public importance under current allocation of District Capex to meet the aspirations of the people and make all panchayats self-sustaining and self-supporting institutions. The DC further asked for taking up the activities in PRI’s Grants including Rural Connectivity, Rural Infrastructure, PHE, Irrigation, Agriculture, Power, Health, Education, Developing Area specific potential and Employment plan at Panchayat level.
The DC also urged all the DDC, BDC, other PRI members and District officers to coordinate with each other in formulation of balanced works plans by maintaining the sanctity of the 3-tier system of Panchayati Raj.
In order to ensure proper monitoring and follow up of development works under ADP, the DC stressed on early constitution of the Committees by the PRI members.
During the interaction, several PRI members put forth various issues before the Deputy Commissioner and sought his intervention to address the issues related to de-notification of rural areas from SMC, other jurisdictional issues hampering development process, enhancing quota under IAY scheme, and upgradation of existing infrastructure under PHE, PDD, RDD, Sports, R&B.
DDC, BDC and Panchayat representatives were apprised about the recent Government plan to implement 29 projects costing more than Rs 500 crore from this year to increase Agricultural production named 'Holistic Development' aimed at holistic development and promotion of Agriculture and allied sectors so that the farmers can get maximum profit and create employment opportunities from the Agriculture sector.