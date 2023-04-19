Finalisation of Capex Plan for Srinagar begins

Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Srinagar, Malik Aftab Ahmad and Vice Chairman, DDC, Bilal Ahmad were present on the occasion. At the outset, the meeting was apprised about the sector wise achievements during last fiscal-2022-23, besides the projects of vital importance completed within stipulated time. Physical and financial status of works under Area Development Programme(ADP) was also deliberated.

On the occasion, a threadbare discussion was held with regard to formulation of works plan under DDC/BDC/PRI Grants for Year 2023-24.