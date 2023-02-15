‘Finalise capital expenditure plan for upcoming fiscal year by end of March’

Srinagar, Feb 15: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has instructed the departments to finish formulating the capital expenditure plan for the upcoming fiscal year by the end of March.
According to an official document, J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has instructed all administrative departments to finish formulating the CAPEX plan for 2023–2024 by the end of March 2023.
“In order to bring more clarity in the CAPEX budget formulation, the chair directed to shift scheme-based budgeting and also issued directions to complete the process of formulation of CAPEX for the year 2023-24 by ending March 2023,” reads the record note of the meeting chaired by CS on January 25, 2023, at Jammu.
“For the successful conduct of the upcoming event of the G-20 Summit, the administration has directed all the Administrative Departments to be fully ready and carve some provision in the budget for the summit as the event will be showcasing India’s pride and performance."
The meeting was attended by all Administrative Secretaries to Government, Director General, Budget, Finance Department, Director General, Development Expenditure Division -II, Director SKIMS, Soura (through VC), Director, Resources, Finance Department, All Directors, Joint Directors/Deputy Directors posted in civil secretariat and Principal SKIMS, Bemina (through VC).