Finance Accounts Assistant Exam | Qualified candidates await final selection list

Kupwara: The qualified candidates for the Finance Accounts Assistant exam are awaiting the final selection list.

The candidates said that the merit list was published on April 22 and despite the passage of over two months, authorities were not coming up with the final selection list much to their disappointment.

“A total of 972 candidates across J&K qualified for the exam and even verifications of our documents were carried out in May but we are unable to figure out why the final selection list has not been published yet,” an aggrieved candidate said.

“These posts were advertised in December 2020. At that time the government claimed that the selection process for these posts would be carried out on a fast-track basis but two years have passed and the process is still incomplete.”