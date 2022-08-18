Financial clearances get delayed at Municipal Councils in Baramulla

Baramulla: Following divesting of drawing and disbursing power of executive officers of Municipal Councils, several such councils across Baramulla district are finding it hard to deal with the financial affairs.
Earlier, the drawing and disbursing powers of municipal Councils were lying with the executive officers of each council, however, the state administration’s decision to relinquish executive officers of DDO power, has caused huge inconvenience in running the affairs of the municipal councils.
In Baramulla district, out of seven municipal councils, the DDO powers of six municipal councils have been conferred to the pays and accounts officer at DC office Baramulla.
The municipal councils like Uri, Tangmarg, Kunzar, Pattan and Watergam are finding it difficult to get approval from the concerned officer stationed at the district headquarter Baramulla.
“From salary to procurement of different articles we have to visit the pays and accounts officer at district headquarter Baramulla,” said an official of municipal council Kunzar.
“The official of a municipal council cannot procure a small item on his own especially when there is urgency with the result the affairs of the municipal council get affected badly,” he added.
The pays and accounts officer who looks after the affairs of all the Municipal councils of Baramulla district is already overwhelmed with his own work and additional job of municipal councils often leads to delay in clearing the files.
“The delay in clearing the files in time often hampers the developmental work within the jurisdiction of a municipal council,” said an official of Municipal council Watergam. “It does not only result in the wastage of time but also causes delay in the completion of works,” added the official.
While requesting the state administration to look into the grave issue, the officials of various municipal councils across Baramulla district advocated for giving back DDO powers to the executive officers of the municipal councils or appointment of an accounts officer at the municipal councils situated at the periphery of the district.
“The move, if pursued, will avoid unnecessary delay in the execution of various development works. Besides, it will make each municipal council independent in dealing in the financial affairs,” said an official of Municipal Council Pattan.