Financial clearances get delayed at Municipal Councils in Baramulla

Baramulla: Following divesting of drawing and disbursing power of executive officers of Municipal Councils, several such councils across Baramulla district are finding it hard to deal with the financial affairs.

Earlier, the drawing and disbursing powers of municipal Councils were lying with the executive officers of each council, however, the state administration’s decision to relinquish executive officers of DDO power, has caused huge inconvenience in running the affairs of the municipal councils.

In Baramulla district, out of seven municipal councils, the DDO powers of six municipal councils have been conferred to the pays and accounts officer at DC office Baramulla.

The municipal councils like Uri, Tangmarg, Kunzar, Pattan and Watergam are finding it difficult to get approval from the concerned officer stationed at the district headquarter Baramulla.