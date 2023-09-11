Financial crisis affecting fruit industry: Hakeem Yaseen

In a statement, he said that the fruit sector is on the brink financial breakdown due to back to back unfavorable market conditions and the prevailing drought like situation. Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen urged the government to come to the rescue of affected fruit growers and traders . He has demanded re- introducing of much needed market intervention scheme and waiving of KCC loans to protect livelihood of fruit growers .

He expressed serious concern over deteriorating condition of fruit industry and urged the government to announce relief measures for affected fruit growers and traders.