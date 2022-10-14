FIR after stone pelting on forest staff in Mendhar

Poonch, Oct 14: Police in Poonch's Mendhar sub division have registered a case after recent incident of stone pelting on officials of forest department in a village of sub division.
The issue attracted wide attention as forest officials decried of attack on them and stone pelting by some villagers who were allegedly constructing a road from forest area without permission
Police said that a case has been registered in Mendhar police station with sections 353, 336 IPC have been inducted in the case and people have been booked.
Earlier, forest department from the office of Range Officer wrote a letter to police informing that a team of department was on routine duty when information was received that a road is being constructed from forest without any permission and green gold is being damage after which the team reached the site where some villagers restrained their way and also attacked the team with stones.