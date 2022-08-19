FIR registered after deodar trees axed in forest range Rajwar in Handwara

Kupwara, Aug 19: Timber smugglers have axed several deodar trees in the Krumhora area of forest range Rajwar in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, with the locals alleging that they were hand in glove with the authorities.
However, the Forest Department said it has registered an FIR and "stern action would be taken against culprits".
Greater Kashmir has learnt that several green deodar trees have been axed in compartment number 61 falling under Raj
Locals of the area alleged that the practice of illegal cutting of green gold was going on in the area for long but the concerned officials were watching as mute spectators. They alleged that the officials were hand in glove with the timber smugglers.
An official said that the cost of axed deodar trees would be in lakhs. When contacted, Conservator of Forests North Circle Irfan Rasool told Greater Kashmir that an FIR has been lodged. "Stern action would be taken against culprits,” he added.