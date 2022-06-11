Fire breaks out at SMHS hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 11: A massive blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar with officials saying that the patients have been shifted to safer locations.
An official from Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) told the news agency KNO that the fire broke out in Ward number 16 at the hospital.
He said that the fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames.
The officials, however, said that the patients have been rescued and shifted to safer locations.