Kashmir
Fire breaks out in Bandipora's Ajas forest Range
Srinagar, Mar 17: A massive forest fire broke out in Ajas wild life range of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, an official said.
Quoting the official, news agency GNS reported that the fire erupted in the afternoon in block Rangnaar of Bandipora.
A team of officials has been sent to the spot and they have controlled the fire from spreading in the area.