Fire breaks out in Sopore forests

Sopore, Feb 24 : A massive fire broke out in the Kandi forest area of Rampora Rajpora Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
Official teams have been deputed to douse off the flames.
A forest officer said that fire broke out in Wastung compartment number 35 of Rampura Rajpora, upper belt of Sopore and damaged dozens of trees in the compartment.
He said that soon after the fire broke out in the area, the teams from Fire and Emergency department, Forest department including Forest Protection Force were deployed for the job to douse the flames.
The officer said that the cause of the fire will be ascertained after the flames are brought under control, adding that the Range Officer of the Kandi forest area is on the spot for monitoring and coordinating firefighting efforts.