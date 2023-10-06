Fire breaks out in Tral forest area

Srinagar, Oct 6: A blaze has broken out in a forest in Tral area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.
According to GNS fire broke out in Chan Kitaab Tral this afternoon. “Soon as the locals sighted billowing smoke from the forest, the Fire and Emergency Services Department and Forest Protection Force were called in”, officials said.
“Several teams from the departments reached the site”, they said adding however due to difficult terrain nothing much could be done. The flares were continuing, when last reports came in.