Fire damages building at govt college in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 19: A massive fire broke out in the Government College of physical education at Gadoora of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.
The fire erupted in the front portion of the College building and spread quickly. Fire and Emergency Services, J&K police and CRPF reached the spot and brought the fire under control. In the incident, the front portion of the building was damaged. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.
Principal Govt. College of physical education Gadoora, Dr. Hartej Singh told Greater Kashmir that partial damage was caused to the building in the incident. " A room in the upper portion was damaged. The room was empty and it seems that an electric short circuit is the cause of the fire incident," Dr Hartej said. An official said that investigations into the cause of the fire have been initiated.