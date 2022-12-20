Fire damages commercial building, seminary in Kupwara

Kupwara, Dec 20: A commercial building-cum-Darul Uloom (seminary) and a residential house were partially damaged in a fire mishap at Arampora area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

Quoting a Fire & Emergency Department official, GNS reported that a fire, prima-facie believed to have broken out from a shop part of a shopping complex, spread to other shops besides to a seminary and a two-storey residential house in proximity.