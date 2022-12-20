Fire damages commercial building, seminary in Kupwara

Kupwara, Dec 20: A commercial building-cum-Darul Uloom (seminary) and a residential house were partially damaged in a fire mishap at Arampora area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
Quoting a Fire & Emergency Department official, GNS reported that a fire, prima-facie believed to have broken out from a shop part of a shopping complex, spread to other shops besides to a seminary and a two-storey residential house in proximity.
“Soon after receiving information, men and machinery was rushed to the site”, the official said adding after hours of strenuous efforts, the fire was put out with assistance from police and locals.“There was partial damage caused to the commercial-cum-Darul Uloom building, comparatively more to a tailoring shop, and a residential in the incident”, the official said adding the cause of fire is being ascertained.