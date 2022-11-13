Fire damages eight shops in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 13: At least eight shops were damaged in a massive fire last night in Shatpora village of Haihama in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
As per news agency GNS, fire broke out in a shopping complex at around 3 AM, and soon spread to other shops.
A rescue operation was launched by locals which was subsequently joined by Fire and Emergency department to contain the fire.
A Fire & Emergency Department official told GNS that soon after receiving information, they moved two fire tenders to the site to douse the fire.
"There was no injury caused to any person in the incident", the official said, adding the cause of fire was being ascertained.