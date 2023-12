Sopore, Dec 13: Fire broke out mysteriously in an electronics shop in the Downtown area of Sopore on Wednesday afternoon. Reports said that fire broke out in an electronics shop of Dawood Ahmad at Downtown Sopore, following which fire tenders were put into service to control the fire. However in the fire electrical goods worth lakhs were damaged.

Meanwhile, officials also said that there was no loss of life or injuries in the incident and the cause of fire was an electric short-circuit.