Fire damages five residential houses, injures boy in Bemina

Cause of fire was not known immediately
Representational Image File/GK
Srinagar, Dec 15: At least five residential houses were damaged, while a minor boy suffered burn injuries in a fire incident in Bemina erea of Srinagar on Thursday. 

Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that 3 residential houses were completely damaged, while two were partially damaged in the fire incident in Mansoor Colony locality of Bemina.

They said in the incident, a minor boy identified as Mohammad Asif Ahangar was also injured, who was subsequently rushed to SKIMS Soura for treatment.Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and cause of fire was not known immediately. 

