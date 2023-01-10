Fire damages residential house in Sopore

Sopore, Jan 10: A single storey residential house was gutted in a fire mishap in Muqam Shaheed Mir Botingoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday afternoon.
As per reports a massive fire mysteriously broke out in the residential house of Mohd Shaban Ganai son of Gh Ahmad Ganai in Muqam Shaheed Mir Botingoo area of Sopore.
However, a Team of Fire and Emergency Services department reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of locals, reports said.
In the mishap, a house was completely damaged and the property and valuables worth lakhs were also destroyed in the mishap. There was no report about loss of life or injury during this fire mishap.
Officials said that the cause of the fire was not known immediately.