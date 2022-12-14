Kashmir

Fire damages school in Bandipora village

Fire tenders reach late as the area is around 12 km away from district headquarter
GK Web Desk

Bandipora, Dec 14: A government middle school was demaged in a massive blaze in Turknaadi Turkpora village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said here on Wednesday morning.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that fire broke out in the school building at Turknaadi in the wee hours today morning.

He said in the incident school building was damaged as fire tenders couldn’t reach early. The area is around 12 kilometres away from the district headquarter.

The official said the cause of the fire was being ascertained. 

