Fire guts hotel in central Kashmir’s Kangan

Kangan, Dec 27: A hotel suffered a massive damage in a fire incident in Mammar area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday morning.
Eyewitness told Greater Kashmir that the fire erupted at Hotel Snow Land and Resorts in Mammar and soon engulfed the whole structure. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Fire tenders and locals along with police rushed to spot to douse the flames. However locals said fire has caused a massive damage to the property.
Further details into the incident are awaited.