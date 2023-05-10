Fire damages Jamia Masjid in south Kashmir’s Tral

Srinagar, May 10: Fire damaged the roof of the Jamia Masjid ‘Noor-ul-Islam’ in Tral township of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, reports said.
Quoting sources, news agency KNT reported that fire broke out in the mosque early morning following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
It said that a portion of the roof of the mosque was completely damaged in the incident while the locals and firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Meanwhile, all the students putting up in the Dar-ul-Uloom located adjacent to the mosque were rescued safely.
The cause of the fire was being ascertained, said an official.