Fire guts Sufi saint’s shrine in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 26: The shrine of a Sufi saint Syed Sakhi (RA) was gutted in fire in Nowshera area in north-Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the fire engulfed the shrine this afternoon and completely gutted the structure, mainly built of wood, to ashes.
Despite efforts by the locals, who were later assisted by the Fire and Emergency Department, the structure could not be saved, the official said adding however due to joint efforts the fire was controlled from spreading to nearby structures.
A Fire and Emergency Department official told GNS that the structure has suffered extensive damage in the mishap.
The cause of fire was not immediately known.