Fire guts three shops in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sept 26: At least three shops were gutted in a massive blaze in Barosa village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late last night.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that fire broke out in a shop in the village during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
He said that the fire spread quickly and engulfed nearby shops.
The official said that fire tenders reached contained the fire to prevent further damage.
The cause of the fire was said to be a short circuit, he added.