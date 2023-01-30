Fire mishaps kill seven cattle, damage residential house in Kupwara

​Station House Officer Qalamabad, Jan Mohammad confirming the incident ​said that ​​the cause of fire is believed to be heating device (Bukhari).

"There was no injury or loss of human life in the incident”, the officer further said.

In a separate incident, a residential house was damaged in a fire mishap in Haihama in Kupwara district this morning.

As per reports, a residential house belonging to one Wali Mohammad Dar, son of Noor Mohammad Dar was damaged at Dar Mohammad Chalgund in Haihama.

The fire was contained by the locals as Fire and Emergency Department didn't reached the site on time.