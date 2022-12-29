Firefighter injured, shopping complex gutted in Baramulla blaze

Srinagar, Dec 29: A firefighter suffered head injury after he fell down while dousing a blaze in a 3-storey shopping complex housing a restaurant, several shops and a computer institute at Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Quoting official sources, GNS reported that soon after getting information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighters started operation immediately.
Before bringing it under control, the fire damaged a restaurant, various shops including bakery, and a computer institute.
During the operation, they said, a fighter fell down while dousing off the flames and received head injury.
The injured, Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, was referred to Bemina hospital, they added.