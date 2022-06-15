Firing resumes at Kulgam encounter site after night-long lull

Srinagar, June 15: The exchange of fire between militants and security forces resumed on Wednesday after a night-long lull at the gunfight in Mishipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district where the killer of slain teacher Rajni Bala is believed to be trapped.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that firing resumed at encounter site early this morning.
One among the trapped militants is responsible for the killing of Rajni Bala, the officer added. Bala, 36, wife of Raj Kumar, a resident of Samba in Jammu, was shot dead at High school Gopalpora in Kulgam on 31 May.
The encounter broke out on Tuesday and was suspended due to darkness.