First-aid training camp organised at Islamia College Srinagar

Srinagar, July 22: NSS Units of Islamia College of Science and Commerce organised day long first-aid training camp in the college.
The NSS Programme officers of the college, Dr. Mohmed Amin Mir and Dr.
Nusrat Parveen briefed the importance of such training programmes. The objective of first-aid medical training camp was to give confidence and knowledge to the students in general and NSS volunteers in particular so that they could help the victim by providing basic life support, until proper medical help arrives.
Principal of the College, Professor (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir lauded the NSS officers for such training programme in the college. He highlighted importance of such medical first-aid trainings in the camps. He urged NSS Volunteers and students to follow the directions given by the medical experts during day long first-aid training.
Dr. Mudasir Nabi, Medical Officer, Zadibal Srinagar, Dr. Irfana, Medical Officer, ISM, Zadibal, Srinagar and their team accompanied by Muzamil, Pharmacist, Haseena, FMPHW from Zadibal Health Centre, Srinagar imparted the basic first-aid and life supporting training to the students of the college which covered various areas of first-aid care and operations such as road side trauma, cardiac emergencies, respiratory emergency, suffocation, choking, cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and other medical emergencies. Dr. Mudasir Nabi, in his interactions explained and demonstrated how to tackle such situations if it occurs in the campus or at home. In the end of the training students and NSS volunteers were given chance to practically demonstrate the learning outcome of day long first-aid training. Question-answer session of the first-aid training programme was modulated by NSS programme officer.
Professor Zahida Mehraj, HOD Zoology, Professor Javid Hussain, Dean Faculty of Bio-Sciences, Professor Ab. Majid, HOD English, Professor Ab Qayoom Wadoo, HOD Computer Applications, Dr. Tabasum Nazir, Department of Commerce, Mr. Uzair Mustafa, APTI, Qazi Inam Saboor, Physical Education Department attended the programme along with other teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.
In the end of the daylong event, NSS officers expressed that in future the first-aid shall be observed in the college campus for all the students to make them aware about the necessity of first aid in any medical emergency in the campus.