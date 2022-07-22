First-aid training camp organised at Islamia College Srinagar

The NSS Programme officers of the college, Dr. Mohmed Amin Mir and Dr.

Nusrat Parveen briefed the importance of such training programmes. The objective of first-aid medical training camp was to give confidence and knowledge to the students in general and NSS volunteers in particular so that they could help the victim by providing basic life support, until proper medical help arrives.

Principal of the College, Professor (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir lauded the NSS officers for such training programme in the college. He highlighted importance of such medical first-aid trainings in the camps. He urged NSS Volunteers and students to follow the directions given by the medical experts during day long first-aid training.