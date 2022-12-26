First batch of Agniveers from J&K joins Indian Army

The selection and despatch of candidates through all stages has been possible due to the concerted and synergised efforts of the civil administration helmed by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and his team, constant support of Chinar Corps and the dedication of the aspirants to contribute to nation building.

Inspite of the road traffic movement conditions and subzero winter conditions, candidates have displayed zeal and enthusiasm in joining their training centres by the due date and adorn their new role of Agniveers within the next six months.