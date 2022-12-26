First batch of Agniveers from J&K joins Indian Army

Srinagar, Dec 26: The first ever batch of Agniveers selected under the Government of India sponsored Agnipath scheme from UT of J&K joined the Indian Army.
The candidates joined for training as Agniveers General Duty, Agniveers Technical, Agniveers Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical and Agniveers tradesmen.
Approximately about 200 candidates selected after rigorous tests including physical tests, medical tests, written examination and document verification, were dispatched from Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar to about 30 training centres of various regiments of the Indian Army on 24 December. The candidates will report for training between 25 to 30 December and their training shall commence with effect from 1 January 2023.
The selection and despatch of candidates through all stages has been possible due to the concerted and synergised efforts of the civil administration helmed by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and his team, constant support of Chinar Corps and the dedication of the aspirants to contribute to nation building.
Inspite of the road traffic movement conditions and subzero winter conditions, candidates have displayed zeal and enthusiasm in joining their training centres by the due date and adorn their new role of Agniveers within the next six months.