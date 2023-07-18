First batch of Hajj pilgrims arrives at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar, July 18: As the Hajj pilgrimage concluded, the first batch of pilgrims arrived at Srinagar Airport on Tuesday, officials said here.

Officials said that first flights started arriving at the airport in the morning where they were welcomed by officials. As many as 630 pilgrims are arriving today after performing the Hajj.

They said that the Hajj flights from Saudi Arabia to Srinagar will continue between July 18 to August 2.