First batch of Hajj pilgrims embarks on spiritual journey from Srinagar

Departing from Srinagar International Airport, this significant moment marked the beginning of a spiritual odyssey for thousands of devout Muslims from the region.

Amidst a vibrant atmosphere filled with fervor and prayers, the air was thick with a sense of anticipation and excitement as the pilgrims bid farewell to their loved ones. Families, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the Hajj house in Bemina area of Srinagar to extend their blessings and wave goodbye to the pilgrims, who had eagerly awaited this opportunity for a lifetime.