First batch of Hajj pilgrims embarks on spiritual journey from Srinagar
Srinagar, June 7, 2023: An auspicious and emotional scene was witnessed in Kashmir capital Srinagar today as the first batch of Hajj pilgrims embarked on their sacred journey to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
Departing from Srinagar International Airport, this significant moment marked the beginning of a spiritual odyssey for thousands of devout Muslims from the region.
Amidst a vibrant atmosphere filled with fervor and prayers, the air was thick with a sense of anticipation and excitement as the pilgrims bid farewell to their loved ones. Families, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the Hajj house in Bemina area of Srinagar to extend their blessings and wave goodbye to the pilgrims, who had eagerly awaited this opportunity for a lifetime.
The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, an obligation for all physically and financially capable Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. The journey encompasses several significant religious rituals that retrace the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The airport staff was fully prepared, providing assistance and guidance to the pilgrims, as well as ensuring the swift processing of travel documents.
The first batch of pilgrims, comprising 630 individuals from various parts of the Kashmir region, boarded the specially arranged flights to Saudi Arabia. Excitement mixed with a palpable sense of reverence as they prepared themselves for the pilgrimage, donned in the simple white garments known as Ihram.
“We will pray for peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the whole world during the pilgrimage,” said a pilgrim.