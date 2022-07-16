First batch of J&K Hajj pilgrims returns from Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Jul 16: The first batch of 145 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned from the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The pilgrims landed at the Srinagar airport at 7:50 am today morning where they were received by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and Executive Officer J&K Haj Committe Abdul Salaam Mir, news agency KNO reported.
Special arrangements for hassle-free immigration clearance were put in place at the airport, an official said. At least 80,000 pilgrims from India including 7000 from JK performed Hajj 2022 this year.
To adress the grievances and to seek feedback from JK pilgrims, chairman Haj corporation of India AP Abdul Kuttay and Member HCoI Er Aijaz Hussian are camping in Saudi Arabia since July 4. The last flight of Haj pilgrims from J&K will arrive on August 1.