First edition of Margoob Memorial Lecture Series organised

The key speaker of the first of the lecture series, Ajaz ul Haque, of Kashmir University suggested some changes in the format of the lecture series so that these could be made more purposeful. He laid emphasis on creating an atmosphere where students are encouraged to think and express their views on various issues freely with tolerance for the opposing views. He said in today's world “it is no longer possible to force your individual views on others without accepting dissenting views.”

Prof (Dr) Mushtaq Margoob, Patron of the Margoob Memorial Lecture Series, discussed various facets of the life of the illustrious son of the soil and his contributions to the overall development of the university as member of various committees besides heading the Kashmiri Department and guiding students in the research work. Nissar Ahmad, Principal of BEI presented a vote of thanks.