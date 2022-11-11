First edition of Margoob Memorial Lecture Series organised

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Bilaliya Education Institute, Lal Bazar, added another feather to its cap when it organised the first edition of Margoob Memorial Lecture Series as part of its resolve to honor the famed professors, teachers, poets, scientists, writers and social scientists, who have made a significant contribution to the development and growth of the society.
The event started with a brief film on the legendary Kashmiri poet and academic late Prof Margoob Banihali.
The lecture was attended by prominent members of the civil society including faculties of different educational institutions, academicians, persons from the world of art and culture, media persons, members of Private Schools Association, businessmen and children of different schools.
Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman BEI, in his inaugural remarks revealed the genesis of the Lecture Series and said how Dr M A Shah of NIT and Prof Mushtaq Margoob agreed to start a lecture series in the memory of legendary educationists, scientists, academicians etc.
Late Prof Margoob has made a rich contribution to literature in general and Kashmiri language in particular besides being at the forefront of establishing chairs or centers of learning under the umbrella of Kashmir University.
In his introductory remarks Dr M A Shah, Prof and Head Physics Department of NIT Srinagar, said that he wants to honor all personalities in the field of literature, education, culture, science, public administration, business development, innovations etc. He said that he has been greatly influenced by the vision of late Prof Margoob, who made significant contributions to the development of KU and its various centers of research and Prof Chopra who played a key role in the growth and development of IIT Kharagpur. He suggested that all “these heroes need to be celebrated and honored so that our future generations know them.”
Meraj ud Din Malik, Regional Director, Social Forestry, Kashmir, in his address to the audience laid emphasis on moral education which cannot be ignored in intellectual pursuits.
Dr Farooq Ahmad Kaloo, speaking on the occasion, laid emphasis on inculcating book reading habit and culture among the students so that they could be intellectually rich citizens of tomorrow.
Nadeem Qadri, Environmental Lawyer, laid emphasis to educate students about Prof Margoob’s theory which opens opportunities for “us as society to introspect” and he also stressed about the active role of youth in environmental conservation in sync with the vision of the great personalities like Prof Margoob. Chairman, R P School, also spoke on the occasion.
The key speaker of the first of the lecture series, Ajaz ul Haque, of Kashmir University suggested some changes in the format of the lecture series so that these could be made more purposeful. He laid emphasis on creating an atmosphere where students are encouraged to think and express their views on various issues freely with tolerance for the opposing views. He said in today's world “it is no longer possible to force your individual views on others without accepting dissenting views.”
Prof (Dr) Mushtaq Margoob, Patron of the Margoob Memorial Lecture Series, discussed various facets of the life of the illustrious son of the soil and his contributions to the overall development of the university as member of various committees besides heading the Kashmiri Department and guiding students in the research work. Nissar Ahmad, Principal of BEI presented a vote of thanks.