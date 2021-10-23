First leg of motorcycle expedition concludes

Srinagar, Oct 22: The first leg of a motorcycle expedition, undertaken by border roads organisation (BRO), as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration culminated here today.
According to a press note, the motorcycle expedition was flagged off by defence minister Rajnath Singh on October 14 from New Delhi.
During the expedition the team will be connecting with people in various people in various parts of country in spreading the message of peace,harmony and national integration.
“Leg one of the expedition which commenced its journey on October 14 has culminated today in Srinagar. A grand welcome of the expedition team was organised by Col MA Khan, commander 32 BRTF Project Beacon and Ashfaq Jabbar, Ex MLA Ganderbal at Zojila pass. The team covered a distance of about 2500 km travelling along Manali Leh Kargil and braved through snow bound areas before reaching Zojila pass,” the statement said.
It added that the flagging in ceremony for the expedition team was organised at headquarters of project beacon in Srinagar. I K Jaggi Chief Engineer project beacon in the team congratulated the team for successful completing of Leg 1 of the expedition. During the occasion he reiterated the commitment of project Beacon towards the development of road infrastructure of J&K.