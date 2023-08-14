First movie screened after over 3 decades in newly inaugurated cinema hall in Handwara

Kupwara, Aug 14: After a gap of over three decades, Handwara reverberated on Monday with the screening of a movie at newly inaugurated cinema hall located in the premises of Municipal Committee Handwara.
People from different walks of life had arrived early in the morning at the cinema hall to relive the moment which they used to cherish before the onset of terrorism in Kashmir valley.
People including students of different schools, PRIs and local youth enjoyed the screening of Shahrukh Khan starrer movie “Chak De India” in a series of shows.
"We used to watch movies in cinemas before the onset of terrorism in Kashmir, later most of the cinemas were burnt by miscreants in the name of freedom. The LG administration has taken a nice initiative by coming up with such a nice cinema hall at Handwara," an old man from Main Town, Handwara told Greater Kashmir.
Pertinently, cinemas were closed down in Kashmir Valley after the surge of militancy in early 90s.
The screening of the movie was preceded by a colorful cultural show, which was organised by the District Administration under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Nazir Ahmad Mir. Show was presented by the students of Balashram and Narinakatan which was attended by Chairman Muncipality Handwara, District Information officer Kupwara, Tehsidar Handwara, Deputy CEO Kupwara, SHO Handwara and other Officers.
On the occasion different stalls were established by Departments of Horticulture, Agriculture, Handicrafts, Handloom and Social welfare to showcase the traditional handicrafts and organic produce of district Kupwara.
Pertinently, the Cinema cum Multipurpose Hall was e-inaugurated by LG Manoj Sinha on July 16 to provide big-screen experience to the people.