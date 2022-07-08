First Rotapro introduced at Noora Hospital Srinagar

Kashmir
Srinagar, July 8: Two back-to-back cases of Rotablation with Rotapro (digitalized next gen rotablator system) recently introduced in India were done in Noora Hospital Srinagar. These are the first cases of Rotapro in Upper North India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Punjab.
There were very high risk cases both with diabetes and CKD. The 1st case had a massively calcified balloon uncrossable LCX and OM and both vessels were done with 1.5mm burr. The 2nd case was a massively calcified balloon uncrossable LCX CTO, finally crossed with rotawire and done with a 1.25mm burr.
Cases were done by Dr Syed Maqbool, Dr Irfan Bhat, Dr G Nabi with great support by cath lab team including Rayees Khan, Azhar, Faisal and Ashiq.