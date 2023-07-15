Five Amaranth Yatra pilgrims die in 36 hours, toll rises to 24

Experts have said that places situated at high altitudes have rarified air with lesser concentration of oxygen. This coupled with exhaustion and unhealthy lungs often results in fatalities.

The Amarnath cave shrine is situated 3,888 metres above the sea-level.

For these reasons, authorities have banned all junk food at the free kitchens (Langars) set up for the Yatris.

All halwai items, including parathas, puris, sweets and cold drinks, have been banned.

Sale of cigarettes has also been banned inside and around the base and transit camps of the Yatra.

This year’s 62-day long Yatra which commenced on July 1, will end on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.