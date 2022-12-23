Five cops among 17 held as police bust major drug racket in north Kashmir

“The busting of this drug smuggling and peddling module has yet again exposed the direct involvement of Pakistan-based handlers in pumping into Kashmir Valley narcotics aimed to destroy Kashmiri youth. In this particular case, one Shakir Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based handler originally hailing from Keran has surfaced to be the main supplier of narcotics to his son Tahmeed Khan on this side of LoC. On Tahmeed’s confession and disclosure, two packets weighing close to 2.0 Kg of Heroin like narcotics substance have also been recovered from his house. Tahmeed used to transport it to Kupwara to sell it among his other arrested associates to earn huge money. Tahmeed’s father Shakir Ali Khan firstly crossed LoC in early 1990s to join militant ranks. After obtaining training in illegal arms and ammunition, Shakir infiltrated back and remained one of the top active militants of HM for quite some time in Keran – Kupwara sector. Feeling the heat from security forces, Shakir again crossed over LoC and exfiltrated to POK and is now a top militant handler also involved in pushing into Kashmir Valley, arms, ammunition and narcotics”, the statement read.

“In this case FIR No.283/2022 of Police Station Kupwara being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DySP (Prob) Khadim Hussain, it has surfaced during investigation that a quantity of about 5.0 Kg narcotics valued at rupees 5.0 Crores in the market has been smuggled in from Pakistan by the head of this module Tahmeed Khan during the last three months. Out of these 5.0 Kg narcotics, about 2.0 Kg has been recovered in the instant case, about 1.0 kg has been peddled among drug peddlers and addicts and about 2.0 Kg remains to be traced”, read the statement.

“Pertinent to mention here that during the current year 85 cases have been registered against 161 persons in the district. 33 people involved in narcotics smuggling have been detained and lodged in different jails under PSA (PIT-NDPS Act)”, added the statement further.