Kashmir

Five foreign terrorists killed near LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara: police

The identity of the slain was not immediately known.
Security forces leave the site of an encounter with militants in south Kashmir. [Photo used for representational purpose only].
Security forces leave the site of an encounter with militants in south Kashmir. [Photo used for representational purpose only].Mubashir Khan/GK File

Srinagar, June 16: Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security personnel in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, police said.

In a tweet, ADGP Kashmir said that five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kupwara.

He said that searches are still going on in the area.

"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police earlier.

On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district. 

