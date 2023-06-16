Five foreign terrorists killed near LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara: police

Srinagar, June 16: Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security personnel in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, police said.
In a tweet, ADGP Kashmir said that five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kupwara.
He said that searches are still going on in the area.
"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police earlier.
On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.