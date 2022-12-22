Five Hizb associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara, Dec 22: Five Hizb-ul-Mujhaideen associates have been arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.

"A credible information was received by District Police Kupwara and Army from Military intelligence and other intelligence agencies that a terror module of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit is active in Kralpora area which is not only helping the militants in providing safe shelter but also other logistics including arms and ammunition", said a police spokesman in a statement as reported by GNS.

"Based on this information, joint team of Police and Army apprehended three terror associates namely Ab Rouf Malik Son of Gh Mohammad Malik and Altaf Ahmad Payer Son of Gh Qadir Payer both residents of Dardsun Kralpora and Riyaz Ahmad Lone Son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone of Kralpora", read the statement.