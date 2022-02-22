Five injured in road accident in south Kashmir's Pampore; two critical

Srinagar, Feb 22: At least five persons were injured in a road accident in Galandar Pampore area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a collision took place between a cab bearing registration number JK13B-2024 and car bearing registration no JK01M-2803 in Galandar in which five persons were injured who were shifted to SDH Pampore for treatment.
An official in SDH Pampore confirmed that five injured persons were received by the hospital and among them two were critical.
He identified them as Ali Mohamad, 70)l, from Dadsara Tral, who is critical, Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, 28, from Lasjan, also critical, Ishtiyak Ahmad, 48, from Kulgam, Aaqib Rashid Mir, 24, from SK pora and Dr Majid, 32 from Awantipora.
He further added that all of them have been referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.
Police has also taken cognizance of the issue and taken up investigation, an official said.