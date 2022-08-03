Five IPS officers transferred in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfer and postings of five IPS officers in the police administration with immediate effect.
According to an order, B. Srinivas, IPS (RR:90), Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, holding additional charge of Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commandant General, HG/CD & SDRF, J&K vice H. K. Lohia, news agency KNO reported.
“The post of Commandant General, HG/CD &SDRF, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP, till held by the officer,” reads the order.
H. K. Lohia, IPS (RR:92), ADGP, Commandant General, HG/CD and SDRF, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons, J&K, vice B. Srinivas.
Garib Dass, IPS (RR:97), IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Civil Military Liaison, Home Department, against an available vacancy.
The post of Commissioner, Civil Military Liaison has been declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer. The officer shall be headquartered at PHQ, Jammu.
Alok Kumar, IPS (RR:97), IGP (CIV), PHQ, upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), has been transferred and posted as Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, against an available vacancy.
The post of Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, has been declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer.
Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS (RR:04), awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, is posted as IGP (Hqrs), PHQ, vice Garib Dass and the officer shall also hold the additional charge of the post of IGP (CIV) PHQ.