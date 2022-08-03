Five IPS officers transferred in J&K

According to an order, B. Srinivas, IPS (RR:90), Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, holding additional charge of Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commandant General, HG/CD & SDRF, J&K vice H. K. Lohia, news agency KNO reported.

“The post of Commandant General, HG/CD &SDRF, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP, till held by the officer,” reads the order.

H. K. Lohia, IPS (RR:92), ADGP, Commandant General, HG/CD and SDRF, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons, J&K, vice B. Srinivas.