Five Jaish associates arrested in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar, May 24: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Jaish module by arresting eight associates of the outfit in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying the accused identified as as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Ab Rasheed Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar all residents of Wagad, Fayaz Ahmad Rather son of Mohd Rajab Rather resident of Pastuna, Shabir Ahmad Rather son of Sanaullah Rather resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Mohd Latief Rather son of Asadullah Rather resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir son of Gh Mohd Mir resident of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Gani Bhat resident of Pastuna were arrested by a joint party of police and security forces following a tip off.
They were zeroed in on during the questioning of several suspects detained in the case.
Incriminating materials including ammunition were also recovered from their possession, police said adding a vehicle has also been seized from them.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ammunition to 02 active terrorists of outfit JeM namely Asif Sheikh resident of Monghama and Ajaz Bhat resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral," police said.
In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 75/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation is in progress, reads the statement, it added.