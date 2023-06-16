Five JeM terrorists responsible for Udhampur labourer’s May 29 killing arrested: DIG South Kashmir

Srinagar, June 16: In a major breakthrough, police on Friday claimed to have arrested five Jaish-i-Muhammad militants allegedly involved in the killing of labourer Deepak Kumar of Udhampur at Janglatmandi Anantnag in south Kashmir 18 days ago.

Addressing a presser, DIG south Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that on the evening of May 29 at 21:14 hours , unknown gunmen on a scooty rode upto the amusement park near GMC Anantnag and with the assistance of their illegally procured arms and ammunition, fired upon the labourer namely Deepak Kumar alias Deepu of Thial-Panchayat Deot Bilaspur Udhampur, causing serious injuries to him. Deepu was shifted to hospital GMC Anantnag by the labourers of the amusement park where doctors declared him brought dead. After the incident, he said, the attackers fled from the spot.

Upon this information, he said, police filed a case (FIR NO 171/2023) under section 7/27 I.A Act, 302 IPC 16,18,20,39 ULAP Act and set investigation into motion.

Subsequently, he said, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on May 30, and the investigation was conducted and all possible technical, human and scientific evidence were collected to nab the involved accused.

Meanwhile, he said, two persons from Deva Colony got missing, namely Sehran Bashir Nadaf of Shirpora Deva Colony and Ubaid Nazir Laigroo of Shirpora New Colony. The missing of these two persons from Deva Colony near GMC-Anantnag, which is situated in close proximity to the incident spot was also considered by the investigation team and the technical and human data was analysed which led to reconstructing of the sequence of events, he said.