Five JKAS officers transferred

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Umar Shafi Pandit, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Noorabad, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Noorabad, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Kashmir.

Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal.