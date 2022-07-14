Five JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar, July 14: The J&K government on Thursday transferred five JKAS officers in the civil administration.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Umar Shafi Pandit, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Noorabad, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Noorabad, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Kashmir.
Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal.
Ab Baseer Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Controller of Examinations, J&K Services Selection Board.
Hilal Ahmad Mir, Deputy Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara.
Bashir-ul-Hassan, Sub Registar, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Noorabad. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Noorabad and Kulgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.