Five JKAS officers transferred

Piyush Dhotra, JKAS, General Manager, JKRTC, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, vice Vijay Kumar, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. Maxiumn Gorkie, JKAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu.