Five killed, three injured as cab rolls down over 1000 ft gorge in J&K's Ramban

Jammu, July 2: Five persons were killed and three others were injured after a taxi cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into over 1000-ft gorge in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that at around 1640 hours, the vehicle bearing registration number JK03E-3218 on way from Neel to Tata Pani Sangaldan skidded off the thoroughfare and rolled down into the gorge at Digdol area in the district.

Five persons died on the spot and three others were injured, the officials told GNS.