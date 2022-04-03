Five LeT associates arrested in Bandipora: police

Srinagar Apr 3: Bandipora police on Sunday claimed to have busted two Lashkar modules by arresting five militant associates in all.
As per police, accused Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Ashtango, Sajad Ahmad Mir of Arin, Shariq Ahmad Mir of Arin and Irfan Ahmad Jan of Qazipora Bandipora were arrested along with a Chinese grenade. They have been accused of providing mobile phone SIM cards and other logistic support to militants.
The fifth accused militant associate identified as Irfan Aziz Bhat of Hajin was apprehended during a naka at Rakh Hajin, police said adding a Chinese grenade was also recovered from his possession.
Police said Irfan was "in touch with Pak based terrorist Umer Lala & killed terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin".