Five officials at RTO Kashmir office test COVID positive

Srinagar Jan 17: Regional Transport Office Kashmir on Monday sought directions from the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir over the continuation of public dealings after five of its officials tested COVID positive.
A communique shot by the RTO Kashmir to Div Com office while confirming the development added that many other officials have developed COVID symptoms while RT-PCR reports of many others are still awaited.
"In view of such a situation, this office may kindly be guided whether to continue with the public dealings or close it till negative reports are received most likely by the weekend, " reads the RTO Kashmir's communique.
Jammu and Kashmir, like rest of the country is reeling under an exponential spike in COVID cases triggered by the new virus variant Omicron. On Sunday, the UT reported 3499 new cases even as six more patients died of the deadly disease.