Five persons injured in Kulgam road accident

Kulgam, May 14: Five non-local residents were injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle at Shamsipora along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in South Kashmir Kulgam district, an official said Sunday.

Quoting the official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that during night hours, a tempo (JK14C-1813) turned turtle near Shamsipora along Jammu -Srinagar highway. “Five people suffered injuries in the accident”, he said.