Five persons involved in preparing ‘hit lists’ of govt officers, journalists arrested in ‘major breakthrough’: police

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have made a “major breakthrough” by arresting five persons allegedly responsible for issuing threats to government officers, journalists and others through a blog post.
“In a major breakthrough Kashmir police has discovered the culprits secretly working behind the blog site kashmirfight.wordpress.com,” said a police spokesman, in a statement this evening.
In a J&K wide operation, he said, the houses and properties at multiple locations including Sanat Nagar and Raj Bagh in Srinagar, Batpura in Hazratbal, Poonch, Jammu and Hawal in Pulwama belonging to five persons were searched.
“Armed with search warrants granted by a competent court of law, police parties carried out searches of the suspect premises and recovered a large amount of cell phones, digital storage devices and computing platforms. In one house alone, 32 mobile phones, one tablet, two laptops, four hard disk storage devices, seven memory cards and one dongle were seized,” said the spokesman.
He identified the five arrested persons as Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Tabish Akbar Rehmani from Sanat Nagar, Sofi Md Akbar from Rajbagh, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora Hazratbal and Javed Khalid from Poonch.
“It is worth mentioning that kashmirfight.wordpress.com was being run by a white collar terrorist syndicate whose task was to prepare a strategic hit list of Government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers, political functionaries who were assessed by the syndicate to be responsible for harming the overarching objectives of furthering and sustaining the Pakistani supported terrorist programme with the eventual aim of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian union and its eventual annexation with Pakistan,” said the statement.
“With the arrest of the kingpins and the discovery of a huge number of digital devices and the analysis of the data therein, it is expected that the ultimate plans behind the murder of Journalist Sujat Bukhari, Advocate Babar Qadri and Businessman Satpal Nischal would come to the fore”.
“It may be recalled that the blog site kashmirfight.wordpress.com had designed a modus operandi wherein the name of the victim was first published, he was profiled giving detailed justification as to how and why he is a legitimate target for the terrorists and subsequently his actual execution by the terrorists,” added the statement.