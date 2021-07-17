Five persons involved in preparing ‘hit lists’ of govt officers, journalists arrested in ‘major breakthrough’: police

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have made a “major breakthrough” by arresting five persons allegedly responsible for issuing threats to government officers, journalists and others through a blog post.

“In a major breakthrough Kashmir police has discovered the culprits secretly working behind the blog site kashmirfight.wordpress.com,” said a police spokesman, in a statement this evening.

In a J&K wide operation, he said, the houses and properties at multiple locations including Sanat Nagar and Raj Bagh in Srinagar, Batpura in Hazratbal, Poonch, Jammu and Hawal in Pulwama belonging to five persons were searched.