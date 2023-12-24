Kupwara, Dec 24: The frontier district Kupwara is blessed with several tourist destinations. Tourists from across the country visit Kupwara district round the year to explore these places. Even border tourism witnessed a steep rise in 2023. People preferred to visit areas like Keran, Machil, Karnah, Teethwal and other offbeat places. According to official data available over four lakh tourists visited Kupwara which goes beyond the number of recent years. Home stays also achieved momentum in the border areas. Around fifty homestays are already registered in Lolab, Nowgam, Drangyari, Keran, Machil, Tangdhar and Teethwal while forty one more registrations are underway, offering two hundred rooms to tourists. The success of home stays is hailed by the people of border areas as it generates income for them who would otherwise find it hard to earn their livelihood before a few years.

28 terrorists killed as 11 infiltration bids foiled by security forces

Although guns across the borders remained silent for the third consecutive year, infiltrators continuously tried to sneak to this side. A total of 28 infiltrating terrorists were killed in 11 infiltration bids along LOC in Kupwara. The first infiltration bid was foiled on March 24 when an infiltrator was killed in Jabdi area of Karnah while sneaking to this side. The second infiltration bid was foiled on May 3 in which two terrorists were eliminated in the Machil sector. Two more terrorists were killed in the same sector on June 13; the operation was carried out in the Dobanar area more specifically. Two days later five infiltrators were killed as forces thwarted a major infiltration bid in the Jumagund area. On June 23, Machil sector again witnessed an infiltration bid but with timely efforts of forces four infiltrating terrorists were killed while fifty five packets of narcotics along with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists. Guns roared again on July 19 in Machil sector as security forces eliminated two terrorists while they were trying to infiltrate to this side. On August 6, an infiltrator was killed in the Tangdhar sector while trying to infiltrate from the Amrohi area along the LOC. On September 30, two infiltrators were killed in the Kumkadi area of Machil as forces foiled an infiltration bid. Five heavily armed terrorists were killed on October 26 in the dense forests of Sardari Nar, Machil after they had successfully stepped into this side. The last infiltration was reported on October 30th in the Jumagund area in which one infiltrator was gunned down.

241 fire incidents registered

Kupwara witnessed a surge in fire incidents in 2023 and a total of 241 fire incidents were reported during which one person died while belongings worth 60732700 were destroyed. Official details reveal that the Fire and Emergency Department received a total of 250 calls till November ending during which 241 fire incidents were reported. 90 houses, 2 school buildings and 26 shopping complexes were gutted in these fire incidents. A pall of gloom descended on the Bahadurkote area of Karnah on 9 October when a 12-year-old specially-abled girl was charred to death in a devastating fire incident that broke out from a residential house.

Navratri puja held at Sharda Temple

Navratri Puja was held at Sharda Temple close to Line of Control (LOC) in Teetwal area of border town Karnah after 75 years. This momentous occasion attracted a substantial number of pilgrims from all across the nation, marking the first such celebration in the area in 75 years since the partition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the celebrations of Navratri Puja at the historic Sharda temple for the first time since 1947.

Father held for murdering 8 year old girl

On April 3, the father of an eight year old girl was held in Zab Khurhama area of Lolab after he confessed to the crime of murder in the police investigation. The news sent shockwaves across the valley with many demanding strict action against the accused.

Karnah reverberates with Ashura procession

The Muharram procession was taken out on July 29 for the first time in border town Karnah. The procession was taken out in the Gundisyedan area of Karnah in which over hundred Shia mourners participated. The procession ended peacefully later in the afternoon.

Kupwara leads in walnut production for 2nd consecutive year

For the second consecutive year Kupwara district has recorded the highest number of walnut production in Jammu and Kashmir. The district has recorded 37010.299 metric tons walnut production this year thus making it the highest across all districts of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.